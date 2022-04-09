Meet Everett! Everett is a 10-year-old terrier mix who was surrendered to the Hawaiian Humane Society. He is energetic and friendly and loves a good adventure. He has lived around larger dogs and loves to be around people, so he’d make a wonderful family pet.

If you are interested in adopting lovable Everett, visit Hawaiian Humane today. Their friendly team will help you find the perfect match for your current lifestyle and living situation.

Check out all available animals at Hawaiian Humane online. Their website updates all available animals in real-time and has additional information on their programs and services. Visit HawaiianHumane.org to get started on your adoption journey.