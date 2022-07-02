

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Meet Denver! Denver is a 2-month-old cat that looks like she is plotting to take over the world, but that’s just her attempt at making “kitty-cat eyes.” She is a silly kitten who loves to play with her fellow fur balls and cuddle with people who are gentle with her. It’s currently the middle of kitten season, so Hawaiian Humane has many kittens looking for loving homes. When adopting a kitten, consider getting two because, despite popular belief, many cats are social creatures that love to play with familiar cats. It also helps them develop good playing habits!

If you are interested in adopting Denver or any of the adoptable kittens at Hawaiian Humane, visit their Mō’ili’ili campus. Plus, you can see all available animals on Hawaiian Humane’s website, so you can plan who you want to meet before visiting.

Check out all the great programs and services they offer pet owners at the Hawaiian Humane Society website.