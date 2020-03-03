Adoptable pup Miranda ready to shake the hand of her new owner

Say hello to Miranda, a 1-year-old girl who would love to meet you and shake your hand! She knows how to “shake” and “sit” and would make a great companion for anyone who loves to both give and receive affection.

The Hawaiian Humane Society currently has an adoption special to help all of their dogs score a slam dunk with a new family of their own. Reduced adoption fees are available for varying age ranges. Visit Hawaiian Humane’s adoptions page on their website to see all of the limited time fees.

If you’re interested in adopting Miranda, visit the Hawaiian Humane Society’s Adoptions Center to learn more. Regular business hours are typically weekdays, from 11 am to 7 pm, and weekends, from 10 am to 4 pm. Holiday hours may vary.

If Miranda has already been adopted, more than 100 other animals are still available at the Hawaiian Humane Society or their off-site adoption partners. Visit HawaiianHumane.org to learn more about how to adopt today.