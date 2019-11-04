A face and underbite everyone can love

At only 35 lbs, 5 year old Tuena is a fun-sized little dude with an Instagram worthy underbite.

He hasn’t had the easiest life and is looking for a family who will teach him about all the good things that life has to offer.

Tuena walks nicely on leash, is good in the car, and is food motivated. He and his snaggle teeth are ready to get out of the shelter and get into your life. Tuena is available for mellow low key field trips (he was just treated for heartworm and needs some chill weeks before he is adventure ready), foster, or adoption at our Keaau shelter. To learn more about Tuena, email Lauren@hihs.org.