2 Find A Home: Zoom

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Do you know the expression, “if it walks like a duck and quacks like a duck, then it’s probably a duck?” Well, as it turns out, that isn’t always true!

Meet Zoom! Zoom is a Muscovy duck that sometimes acts more like a dog because he likes to wag his tail feathers when around people. Muscovy ducks cannot quack like their Mallard duck cousins and make a low pitch sound instead.

They have incredibly reactive feathers on the top of their head that move up and down with their mood. Zoom would do best with a family that is familiar with the responsibilities of taking care of large birds.

If you are interested in adopting Zoom, you can schedule an adoption appointment with Hawaiian Humane.

If Zoom isn’t the best fit for your family, Hawaiian Humane also has plenty of other small animals, dogs and cats who are looking for homes.