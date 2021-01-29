2 Find A Home: Zimba

HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you love big energetic dogs, then you need to meet this 2-year-old Chinese Shar-Pei mix! Zimba is a high-energy dog that loves to play keep-away with his ball and sometimes even play fetch. He responds to “sit” and “shake” and gets excited when humans play with him. Zimba would do best as the star of the show, so Hawaiian Humane recommends he goes to a home with no children and no other dogs.

Zimba is ready for countless hours of play and cuddles, so make an appointment to adopt today! Adoptions are by appointment only but are easy to book. Head over to HawaiianHumane.org to get started with the adoption process.

If Zimba has already found a family that matches his energy, Hawaiian Humane has plenty of other animals looking for homes. Check out all the animals available for adoption and other resources at HawaiianHumane.org.