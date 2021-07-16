2 Find a Home: Wolffy

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Meet Wolffy! He is an eight-year-old terrier mix that loves to cuddle. He will do well with any family with lots of love to give! He is a good boy but needs a yard with a tall fence because he can jump rather high.

Wolffy loves the water and is always ready for adventure. Although he is older in years, he is young in spirit and is looking for someone to love him in his golden years.

If you are interested in adopting Wolffy, he is ready to find a good home! Click here to learn more on how to adopt this lovable guy.

If Wolffy has found a new family, Hawaiian Humane has many other animals looking for homes. Visit their website to see all available animals and the other programs they offer.