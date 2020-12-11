2 Find A Home: Wiz

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Meet Wiz! He is a 6-month-old cat with a big personality. He loves to play and is full of energy. Wiz wants to be around people all the time and will greet you at the door. When he is not cuddling in your lap, he is super curious about his surroundings and loves to explore. Don’t miss your opportunity to meet this super friendly and social cat.

Hawaiian Humane is currently adopting by appointment only. You can book an in-person appointment for up to two people at a time if you would prefer instead of a phone appointment. Visit HawaiianHumane.org to get started.

If this cool guy has already been adopted, there are still many pets at Hawaiian Humane looking for a home for the holidays! Visit HawaiianHumane.org to see their newly updated website and all animals available for adoption.