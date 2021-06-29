2 Find a Home: Tootie

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Tootie is a sweet senior that has definitely learned the facts of life.

The real cuddle bug has sadly had some run ins with other dogs who did not want to be friends, and can be selective of what four-legged friends she wants to play with these days.

Hawaii’s Weather Station–Visit KHON’s hurricane preparation page here.

On the other paw, she does tend to fall head over heels with every two-legged person she meets and can’t wait to be back in a home.

Tootie is housebroken, crate-trained and knows how to sit and stay. She could use a tender, loving and beautiful new BFF.