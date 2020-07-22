2 FIND A HOME: The perfect duo!

PUUNENE, Hawaii (KHON2) — Are you a softy for darling duos? Meet sweet and snuggly 6-year-olds Kahi and Olu!
They are a bonded pair that came to Maui Humane Society in June.
They love to do everything together, including daily exercises.
If you are looking for a couple of super upbeat workout buddies that will always cheer you on with a great big smile, contact Maui Humane Society.
