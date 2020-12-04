2 Find A Home: Tank

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Meet Tank! Despite his name, Tank is not rough and tough but a rather lovable and friendly Terrier Pitbull mix. He likes to be around other people and gets along well with almost anyone. Tank would like to be the only dog in the house. He will want a nice yard to run around in and be taken for plenty of walks. Tank is 60 pounds and is 2-years-old, so he has lots of energy for adventuring.

If you are interested in this friendly pup, book an appointment with Hawaiian Humane today. Appointments can be scheduled online at HawaiianHumane.org/adoption. Appointments fill up quickly, so act fast. Hawaiian Humane is now also allowing in-person appointments at their Mōʻiliʻili campus if it is preferred over a phone appointment.

If lovable Tank has already found a new home, don’t worry. There are plenty of lovable pets in need of homes for the holidays. Check out HawaiianHumane.org for all COVID-19 updates, as well as all of the animals available for adoption.