2 Find A Home: SweetPea and Ashley

Hawaiian Humane Society



HONOLULU (KHON2) — SweetPea and Ashley are two guinea pig besties that came to Hawaiian Humane as strays after being found in a Honolulu park. They spent some time with a foster family to get ready for adoption and are now at Hawaiian Humane’s Mōʻiliʻili campus waiting for a family to call their own! SweetPea and Ashley are what Hawaiian Humane calls a “bonded pair” and it would be best if they both could be adopted together.

Hawaiian Humane’s adoptions continue to be by appointment only. If you’re interested in adding SweetPea and Ashley to your ʻohana, schedule an appointment to learn more about them at HawaiianHumane.org/Adoptions.

If SweetPea and Ashley have already been adopted, more animals are still available at Hawaiian Humane Society as well as their offsite adoption partners. Visit HawaiianHumane.org to view all available animals that are in need of homes and stay updated on all COVID-19 adjustments and updates.

