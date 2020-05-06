2 FIND A HOME: Sweet Maurice

2 Find a Home
Posted: / Updated:
  • Maui Humane Society
  • Maui Humane Society
  • Maui Humane Society
  • Maui Humane Society
  • Maui Humane Society

Maurice is a bright eyed and bushy tailed 10 year old senior with a smile that’s guaranteed to make your day!

He’s been waiting for a forever family since he was found wandering around Upcountry Maui at the end of January.

Maurice has a pep in his step, a twinkle in his eye and a ton of love in his heart to share. He can be such a ham and loves to flop over in the grass for belly rubs.

Due to his age, kids can be a bit much for him, so he’s looking for a home without them or cats. 

He’s very happy to romp with playful girl dogs and will want to meet them first to make sure their playstyles match up.

Maurice knows his name, is potty trained, is fine if left alone and really loves toy time. He also likes long walks on the beach and is very treat motivated; especially if tuna is involved.

If you’d like to meet Maurice give us a call at #808-877-3680 ext. 3 for an appointment to meet him.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

80° / 65°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 80° 65°

Thursday

78° / 65°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 78° 65°

Friday

78° / 65°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 78° 65°

Saturday

80° / 65°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 80° 65°

Sunday

79° / 66°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 79° 66°

Monday

79° / 67°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 79° 67°

Tuesday

79° / 67°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 79° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

80°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

80°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

80°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
80°

79°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
79°

78°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

76°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

75°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
75°

73°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
73°

71°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
20%
71°

70°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
20%
70°

69°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
69°

68°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
68°

68°

12 AM
Few Showers
30%
68°

68°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
68°

68°

2 AM
Few Showers
30%
68°

67°

3 AM
Few Showers
30%
67°

67°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
67°

66°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
66°

66°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
66°

67°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
67°

71°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

73°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

75°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

76°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
76°

Trending Stories