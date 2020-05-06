2 FIND A HOME: Sweet Maurice

Maui Humane Society

Maurice is a bright eyed and bushy tailed 10 year old senior with a smile that’s guaranteed to make your day!

He’s been waiting for a forever family since he was found wandering around Upcountry Maui at the end of January.

Maurice has a pep in his step, a twinkle in his eye and a ton of love in his heart to share. He can be such a ham and loves to flop over in the grass for belly rubs.

Due to his age, kids can be a bit much for him, so he’s looking for a home without them or cats.

He’s very happy to romp with playful girl dogs and will want to meet them first to make sure their playstyles match up.

Maurice knows his name, is potty trained, is fine if left alone and really loves toy time. He also likes long walks on the beach and is very treat motivated; especially if tuna is involved.

If you’d like to meet Maurice give us a call at #808-877-3680 ext. 3 for an appointment to meet him.