2 Find a Home – Spike

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Meet Spike! Spike is a lovable 2-year-old dog with a heart of gold.

He would do best with a family with no small children and experience with energetic dogs. Spike can live with other dogs, but Hawaiian Humane recommends you allow him to meet your other canine companions before adopting to be sure they all get along.

Spike loves to go for long walks and is very treat motivated. He needs a little bit of training, but he has a great personality and is easy to work with.

If you are interested in adoption, schedule an adoptions appointment with the Hawaiian Humane Society online.

If Spike has been adopted by the time you come to visit, Hawaiian Humane has many other great animals looking for homes. Click here to see all the animals available for adoptions, as well as the organization’s programs and latest COVID-19 updates.