2 FIND A HOME: Soba

Soba, also known as Mr. Noodle is looking to find a fur-ever home.

Soba is a 5-year-old, 75 lb mix of something of wonderful.

Soba was found as a stray back in February.

Luckily, he has been kicking back and relaxing with his foster mommy, but her living situation has changed and now Soba is back at the Humane Society.

Looking for a snuggle buddy? An adventure sidekick? Soba is the best mix of laid back and ready to go!

As for heading out into the world, Soba walks like a champ on leash and thinks car rides are seriously the best.



We know Soba’s person is out there. Is it you? To learn more about Soba, email Lauren@hihs.org

