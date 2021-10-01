2 Find a Home: Sir Charles

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Meet Sir Charles! He may not be a part of the royal family, but he certainly acts like a little prince! He is only three months old and is excited to find a family that will treat him like royalty. The key to winning this kitten’s heart is to socialize him with lots of playtime and reward good behavior with yummy treats!

Sir Charles is located at Hawaiian Humane’s off-site adoption partner, Pounce Hawaii. Be sure to check out their website for more information on making an appointment and COVID-19 precautions.

If Sir Charles has already found his happily ever after by the time you’re able to visit him, there are still plenty of animals looking for homes. Check out all available animals at Hawaiian Humane’s Mōʻiliʻili campus and all of their off-site adoption partners by visiting Hawaiian Humane’s website.