2 Find a Home: Seeley

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Meet Seeley! He is an affectionate four-year-old cat that loves to rub on people’s legs. He will be best buds with whoever is lucky enough to take him home. If you are looking for a friendly cat, Seeley is the perfect match for you.

Seeley will need to be kept indoors because he is FIV+. FIV is not contagious to humans, and FIV+ cats can live healthy, normal lives with proper care, just like any other cat.

Booking an adoptions appointment with Hawaiian Humane is easy. Visit their website to get started and for up-to-date information on animals that are currently available for adoption.

If Seeley finds another family by the time you visit, there are many other pets in need of loving homes. Click here for more information on adoptions and other programs.