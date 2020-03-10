2 FIND A HOME: Scooby is looking for his real life Shaggy

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Meet Scooby! At 9 years old, Scooby is an older gentleman but he still has the energy of a puppy!

He’s looking for a Shaggy of his own who is an experienced dog owner and has the time and ability to give him plenty of attention and help him with training.

Scooby would do best in a home without children or other dogs.

The Hawaiian Humane Society’s “March Madness” adoption special continues with reduced adoption fees for all dogs available for adoption. Visit Hawaiian Humane’s adoptions page to see all of the limited time fees.

If you’re interested in adopting Scooby, visit the Hawaiian Humane Society’s Adoptions Center to learn more.

Regular business hours are typically weekdays, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Holiday hours may vary.

Click here to learn more about how to adopt today.