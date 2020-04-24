2 FIND A HOME: Say hello to Mystery

2 Find a Home
If you’re in need of a little intrigue in your life, Mystery is your girl! This 10-year-old sweetheart is older in her years but that seems to come with more affection and love because she enjoys quality time and cuddles once she gets to know you. 

As the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) crisis continues and “Stay at Home, Work at Home” orders are now in effect at both the county and state levels, the Hawaiian Humane Society remains open with adjustments to programs and scheduling, as well as continued operation of essential services, deemed so by the City & County of Honolulu, including adoptions. 

Click here to see all available animals and their locations.

Email adoptionsappointment@hawaiianhumane.org to schedule an appointment and learn more about our temporarily adjusted adoptions process. 

If Mystery or any other animal you’re interested in has already been adopted, more animals continue to be available.

