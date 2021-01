HONOLULU (KHON2) — Roxy is an outgoing 10-year-old with so much to share with this world.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

She had an extremely difficult life before she was rescued by Maui Humane Society.

Roxy spent her days locked up in a cramped space with no chance to get love she so desperately craved. With no access to care, she has had a few age related medical issues.

She always has a smile on her face and a wag to her tail.

For more information about Roxy, visit Maui Humane Society.