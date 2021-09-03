2 Find a Home: Rosey



HONOLULU (KHON2) — Do you want a unique pet? Meet Rosey, a five-year-old chinchilla who has the softest fur.

Rosey loves to munch on hay and hop around in his pen. He would make a perfect pet for someone who would admire his cute looks and lets him jump around in a big enclosure. Rosey loves to be held and is friendly with people.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

According to Hawaiian Humane Society, Chinchillas have some of the softest fur in the world. A chinchilla’s hair is 30 times softer than a human’s. Rosey is no exception.

Rosey loves gentle petting, so you can feel his silky coat anytime you need some quick stress relief. He has been at Hawaiian Humane’s Mōʻiliʻili campus for a few weeks and is still looking for his perfect home.

Visit HawaiianHumane.org/adoptions to get started with the adoption process.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android–stay informed on the latest news

Find out more about Hawaiian Humaneʻs adoptable animals, programs and services, visit HawaiianHumane.org.

_____