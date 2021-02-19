2 Find A Home: Roscoe

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Meet Roscoe! Roscoe is a mellow and happy dog that loves people. Roscoe’s owner recently passed away, and although Roscoe will miss his old friend, he is ready for a new home. He is 10 years old and is looking for a family that will match his calm energy.

Are you interested in adopting this lovable dog? Visit HawaiianHumane.org to book an adoption appointment. Hawaiian Humane continues to adopt by appointment only and is still closed to casual visits.

If Roscoe has already found a new home, many great animals are still available for adoption at their Mōʻiliʻili campus. Check out all currently available animals, current programs and services offered by Hawaiian Humane on their website.