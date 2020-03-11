2 FIND A HOME: Poppy is looking for a forever home!

MAUI (KHON2) – If you’re looking to adopt a four-legged friend, we got you covered!

Meet Poppy!

Poppy is a playful 5-year-old that’s been waiting for a home since May of 2019.

She’s not a fan of shelter life, so she’s been spending a lot of time in foster home.

Poppy can play with a lot of excitement, so she will do best in a home without cats or small children.

Poppy is looking for a family that will give her the love and support she needs.

If you’re interested in adopting Poppy from the Maui Humane Society, call (808)877-3680 ext. 3 or click here.