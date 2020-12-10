2 Find A Home: Penny

HONOLULU (KHON2) — She’s a silly little lady with a big personality! Penny the pig loves to greet all of her friends, play in the pool and eat lots of treats!

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

She was brought to Maui Humane Society a while back after dogs had ripped her ear off during a vicious attack.

Penny is all healed and is now looking for a home where she can root around, check things out and be her outgoing self without worrying that she might be someone’s dinner.

Visit Maui Humane Society if you think Penny is the perfect fit for you.