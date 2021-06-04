2 Find a Home: Oliver

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Meet Oliver! He loves to climb to high places and hang out like he is the king of the jungle.

Although he does love to roam around, he also likes to cuddle and hang around people. He is friendly and can be very vocal.

Oliver is FIV+, which means that he will need to be kept indoors. A FIV+ cat can lead healthy, normal lives, just like any other cat.

If you are interested in adopting this sweet guy, schedule an adoption appointment. You can also join their same-day waitlist if there is an available time slot.

If Oliver has found a new family by the time you make your visit, Hawaiian Humane has many animals looking for homes. Visit Hawaiian Humane’s website to see all available animals and programs.