2 Find A Home: Nahele

HONOLULU (KHON2) — They say you’re never too old to learn! Nahele, who is 6 years old, has proven just that by becoming an A+ student in her new ballet class!
Nahele already knows lots of commands like “sit” and “wait”.
She loves pleasing people and going on car rides. Nahele can be picky about dogs and doesn’t care for bath time.
Overall, Nahele is a happy soul with a heart as big as the ocean, a smile as wide as the sky and a demeanor as bright as the noon sun.
