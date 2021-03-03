2 Find A Home: Nahele

HONOLULU (KHON2) — They say you’re never too old to learn! Nahele, who is 6 years old, has proven just that by becoming an A+ student in her new ballet class!

Nahele already knows lots of commands like “sit” and “wait”.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

She loves pleasing people and going on car rides. Nahele can be picky about dogs and doesn’t care for bath time.

Overall, Nahele is a happy soul with a heart as big as the ocean, a smile as wide as the sky and a demeanor as bright as the noon sun.

To find out more information about this sweet girl, click here.