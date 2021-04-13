2 Find a Home: Mugi

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Even though Mugi just turned two, he is already preparing his birthday list for next year. At the top of that list is hot dogs, a frisbee, attention and belly rubs.

He is a friendly, goofy and eager to please boy once you get to know him and likes to take his time when meeting new people. Mugi is very communicative. If things are moving too fast, he will let you know and admittedly if you had a snack in your hand, things would progress faster.

Missing from Mugi’s birthday list is a new family, which would likely be tied to hot dogs.

Are you up for a fun dog that’s always ready for some fun filled activities?