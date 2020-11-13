2 Find A Home: Misha

Courtesy: Hawaiian Humane Society

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Misha is a beautiful 5-year-old female domestic medium hair cat brought to the Hawaiian Humane Society as a stray. If you’re looking for a gentle and mellow soul to be your loyal companion, Misha is just that! She enjoys wet food and relaxing during the day. She would thrive in a household that can give her a quiet environment to encourage her out of her shell and with humans that match her energy level. Misha doesn’t mind keeping other cats company if you already have feline friends.

Are you interested in adopting this mellow girl? Schedule an appointment at HawaiianHumane.org/adoptions to get started. Adoptions at Hawaiian Humane continue to be appointment only.

If Misha is adopted by the time you book your appointment, don’t worry! There are plenty of other hip animals that might match your vibe at Hawaiian Humane. Check out HawaiianHumane.org to see all furry friends available for adoption as well as COVID-19 updates.