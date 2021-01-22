2 Find A Home: Milani

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Meet Milani! She is a 6-year-old terrier mix that loves to play and be the center of attention. She would do best in a household with no children and a family that will give her space to adjust to her new surroundings. Milani loves to run around the yard and play catch. She is barrier reactive but don’t worry, she’s all bark and very friendly.

If you are interested in this sweet girl, schedule an appointment with Hawaiian Humane today. Adoptions continue to be by appointment only due to COVID-19 precautions. To start the adoption process, visit HawaiianHumane.org/adoptions.

Are you looking to adopt a cat instead? Maybe a small animal? Check out all of the lovable creatures available for adoption as well as COVID-19 updates at HawaiianHumane.org.