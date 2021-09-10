2 Find a Home: Mikey

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Meet Mikey, an eight-month-old, looking to grow up with a family that loves his curious personality.

He loves the sound of jingling bells and will chase any small toy that moves. At first, Mikey can be shy, but he becomes playful and loves back scratches once he warms up. He is looking for a family to play with because he has a lot of kitten energy .

Those interested in adopting this cute kitten, are encouraged to check out Hawaiian Humane’s website to learn how to adopt.

Individuals can also sign up for the same-day waitlist at Hawaiian Humane’s Mo’ili’ili campus; no appointment is necessary.