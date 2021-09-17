2 Find a Home: Micah

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Meet Micah, a friendly 7-month-old domestic shorthair kitten who loves to hangout at home and purr when you show him some love.

At his happiest, Micah might allow you to scratch his belly and if you are looking for a buddy to hang out with all day, he could be a perfect fit for you.

Download the KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed of Hawaii’s breaking news

This is the last week to adopt any cat from Hawaiian Humane Society and name your own price during their “Clear the Shelters” event.

Also, Hawaiian Humane will launch its final adoption event and will be waiving the adoption fee for all animals on their premises this Saturday, Sept. 18.

For more information go to, HawaiianHumane.org/adoptions.