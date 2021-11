HONOLULU (KHON2) — Meet Turtle, an Airedale and Retriever mix that came to Hawaiian Humane as a stray, according to Hawaiian Humane Society (HHS).

HHS said Turtle is a sweet and energetic boy that loves attention and walks. He would make a great addition to an active and adventurous family.

To adopt Turtle, find out how on HHS’s website and no appointment is necessary to adopt.