2 FIND A HOME: Meet Pez!

2 Find a Home
Posted: / Updated:
Courtesy: Hawaiian Humane Society

HONOLULU (KHON2) — All good things take time and patience, just ask Pez. A five-year-old boy who’s recently been in an emergency foster care program. Pez is back at the Hawaiian Humane Society’s Moiliili campus and ready for a permanent family of his own. His foster family shared that this sweet boy needs lots of love and patience to help him warm up to people and get acquainted with new surroundings, but shows more affection and his playful personality once he learns he can trust you.  

As Hawaiian Humane slowly works toward re-opening, adoptions continue to be by appointment only and we have animals available for adoption at our Moiliili campus as well as at off-site locations including Hawaii Cat Cafe and Pounce Hawaii. If you’re interested in adding Pez to your ohana, schedule an appointment to learn more about him by emailing adoptionsappointment@hawaiianhumane.org

If Pez has already been adopted, more animals are still available at the Hawaiian Humane Society and our off-site adoption partners. Visit HawaiianHumane.org to view all available animals that are in need of homes and stay updated on all COVID-19 updates.

