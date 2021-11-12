2 Find a Home: Meet Panyo

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Meet Panyo, a small and furry one-year-old guinea pig that will charm you with his adorable looks, according to Hawaiian Humane Society (HHS).

HHS said Panyo loves to be held and will oink for attention if you approach his kennel. Panyo is expected to do well with a family that is well experienced with guinea pigs or a beginner family looking to adopt a smaller pet.

According to HHS, guinea pigs are social creatures, so it is best to adopt more than one guinea pig so that Panyo will have a companion that keeps him company.

To adopt Panyo, find out how on HHS’s website and no appointment is necessary to adopt.