2 Find a Home: Meet Maya

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Meet Maya, a 7-year-old Terrier mix that loves to be the center of attention, according to Hawaiian Humane Society (HHS).

HHS said Maya is the perfect dog to take long walks with and help you with yard work. She loves to hang out with the volunteer dog walkers at Hawaiian Humane and would make a perfect companion for a family looking for an energetic dog.

To adopt Maya, find out how on HHS’s website and no appointment is necessary to adopt.