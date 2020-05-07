2 FIND A HOME: Meet Luna

Hawaiian Humane Society

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Luna, a 6-year-old Pit Bull mix, is a “total sweetie” that is currently hanging out with one of the Hawaiian Humane Society’s foster families while she waits for a permanent family to call her own. They shared that during her stay with them, Luna has been learning to improve skills like walking on leash and commands like “sit,” “stay,” “shake” and “roll over.” This mellow girl enjoys hanging out in the house and taking naps just as much as she likes going on walks and getting her energy out, so she could be a great companion for any of your indoor or outdoor adventures together.

In an abundance of caution and an effort to limit social interaction/large gatherings, adoptions at the Hawaiian Humane Society are by appointment-only until further notice due to COVID-19 (coronavirus) . If you’re interested in adopting Luna, contact adoptionsappointment@hawaiianhumane.org to schedule an appointment.

If Luna has already been adopted, more than 100 other animals are still available at the Hawaiian Humane Society or off-site adoption partners. Visit HawaiianHumane.org to learn more about how to adopt today and stay updated on all COVID-19 updates.