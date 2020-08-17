2 Find A Home: Meet Kaiya

Courtesy: Hawaiian Humane

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kaiya is a retired momma that is ready to spend the rest of her years in a loving home where she can kick back and relax! Her ideal household is one with no other animals, and someone who likes to give lots of back scratches. Although she is 8 years old, her inner puppy still shines through, especially when she goes on walks!

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Hawaiian Humane’s adoptions continue to be by appointment only. If you’re interested in adding Kaiya to your ohana, schedule an appointment to learn more about her at HawaiianHumane.org.

If Kaiya has already been adopted, more animals are still available at the Hawaiian Humane Society’s Mōʻiliʻili campus. Visit HawaiianHumane.org to view all available animals that are in need of homes and stay updated on all COVID-19 adjustments and updates.

Latest Stories on KHON2