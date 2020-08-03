2 Find a Home: Meet Frost

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Her name may be Frost, but she is sure to melt your heart! This sweet and energetic 3-month-old girl has been hanging out with her friends at Pounce Hawaii and is ready for a family to play with!

Hawaiian Humane’s adoptions continue to be by appointment only and we have animals available for adoption at our Mōʻiliʻili campus as well as at off-site locations like Pounce Hawaii and Hawai’i Cat Cafe. If you’re interested in adding Frost to your ʻohana, schedule an appointment to learn more about her at PounceHawaii.com.

If Frost has already been adopted, more animals are still available at the Hawaiian Humane Society and our off-site adoption partners. Visit HawaiianHumane.org to view all available animals that are in need of homes and stay updated on all COVID-19 adjustments and updates.

