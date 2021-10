HONOLULU (KHON2) — You will be singing “Hello Dolly,” after meeting a 5-month-old kitten named Dolly who is looking for a loving home.

According to the Hawaiian Humane Society (HHS), Dolly is very playful and friendly. She is looking for a family that wouldn’t mind her energetic side.

To learn more on how to adopt Dolly or to find more information on how to adopt a pet in general, go to HawaiianHumane.org/adoptions.