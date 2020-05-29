2 FIND A HOME: Meet Diego!

HONOLULU (KHON2) — At 6 years old, Diego enjoys living a simple life. He enjoys cat-napping and occasional alone time, but he’s happy to show you his sweet side once you get to know him. Diego is looking for a patient family with a quiet home who will give him the time he needs to come out of his shell. He is FIV+ so he will need to be an indoor-only cat.

As Hawaiian Humane slowly works toward re-opening, adoptions continue to be by appointment only and we have animals available for adoption at our Moiliili campus as well as at off-site locations including Hawai’i Cat Cafe and Pounce Hawaii. If you’re interested in adding Diego to your ohana, schedule an appointment to learn more about him by emailing adoptionsappointment@hawaiianhumane.org.

If Diego has already been adopted, more animals are still available at the Hawaiian Humane Society and our off-site adoption partners. Visit HawaiianHumane.org to view all available animals that are in need of homes and stay updated on all COVID-19 updates.