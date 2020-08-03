2 Find a Home: Meet Crew

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Three-year-old Crew is seeking a squad of his own that he can go home with – is that with you? This boy came to the Hawaiian Humane Society at the beginning of June and has been patiently hanging out at the Mōʻiliʻili campus since. He’s a fan of playing and getting pets but he also appreciates time by himself. Crew would do best in a home without children. Crew is also FIV+ which means he will have to remain an indoor-only cat in order to live a long and happy life!

Hawaiian Humane’s adoptions continue to be by appointment only and we have animals available for adoption at our Mōʻiliʻili campus as well as at off-site locations like Pounce Hawaii, Hawaiʻi Cat Cafe and select Petco stores across Oʻahu. If you’re interested in adopting Crew, he’s currently hanging out at Hawaiian Humane’s Mōʻiliʻili campus in our special FIV+ cat room. Visit HawaiianHumane.org to learn more about our current adoptions process and how to schedule an appointment to meet him.

If Crew has already been adopted, more animals are still available at the Hawaiian Humane Society and our off-site adoption partners. Visit HawaiianHumane.org to view all available animals that are in need of homes, learn more about the adjusted adoptions process and stay updated on all Hawaiian Humane programs and services.

