2 FIND A HOME: Meet Coco

Coco – Hawaiian Humane Society

HONOLULU (KHON2) — One-year-old Coco may be young but she’s a smart girl that’s ready for her next adventure! Previously in foster care due to COVID-19, her foster family shared that Coco is a gentle, happy dog that mastered “sit” in just three days and had also begun to learn “shake” as well. She enjoys going on walks, especially to the dog park, and following you everywhere. If you’re searching for a companion to always be by your side, Coco may be your girl.

As Hawaiian Humane slowly works toward re-opening, adoptions continue to be by appointment only and we have animals available for adoption at our Moiliili campus as well as at off-site locations including Hawai’i Cat Cafe and Pounce Hawaii. If you’re interested in adding Coco to your ohana, schedule an appointment to learn more about her by emailing adoptionsappointment@hawaiianhumane.org.

If Coco has already been adopted, more animals are still available at the Hawaiian Humane Society and our off-site adoption partners. Visit HawaiianHumane.org to view all available animals that are in need of homes and stay updated on all COVID-19 updates.