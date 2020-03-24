2 FIND A HOME: Meet Coco! This 5-year-old Labrador mix needs a home

HONOLULU (KHON2) – If you find yourselves at home for the next couple of weeks, why not spend that time with a new four-legged friend?

Meet Coco!

This 5-year-old Mastiff, Retriever, Labrador-mix is an active dog and needs a lot of stimulation to help him stay mentally and physically active.

The Hawaiian Humane Society says Coco would do best crate-trained and in a home without children. To help him learn better skills and manners, his new owner should be able to also help him with obedience training.

In an abundance of caution and an effort to limit social interaction and large gatherings, adoptions at the Hawaiian Humane Society will be by appointment only until further notice due to COVID-19.

If you’re interested in adopting Coco, contact adoptions@hawaiianhumane.org to schedule an appointment.

More than 100 other animals are still available at the Hawaiian Humane Society.

Click here to view all available animals that are in need of homes.