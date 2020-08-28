2 Find A Home: Meet Carl

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Carl is a wide-eyed and curious young boy, ready to steal your heart! Carl came to Hawaiian Humane as a stray but quickly warmed up to staff. After being evaluated and cleared for adoption, he headed Pounce Hawaii to hang out while awaiting a home to call his own.

If you only have eyes for Carl and are interested in adoption, schedule an appointment to learn more about him at PounceHawaii.com.

If Carl has already been adopted, more animals are still available at our Mōʻiliʻili campus as well as at off-site locations like Pounce Hawaii and Hawai’i Cat Cafe. Visit HawaiianHumane.org to view all available animals that are in need of homes and stay updated on all COVID-19 adjustments and updates.

