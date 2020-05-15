2 FIND A HOME: Meet Buddy!

Eight-year-old Buddy knows what it takes to be a true best friend. He’s sweet, laid-back and loves to cuddle. He also likes napping, peanut butter, kong toys and going for walks. He thinks these activities are all great, but what makes them extra special is enjoying them with a companion by his side.

Buddy is currently spending time in a foster home and his foster parent shared that he’s a quiet, affectionate boy who would make a wonderful addition to any family who doesn’t have children or other pets. If you think you could be best buds with Buddy, schedule an appointment to learn more about him by emailing adoptionsappointment@hawaiianhumane.org.

For the time being, adoptions are by appointment only and we have animals available for adoption at our Moiliili campus as well as at off-site locations including foster homes, Hawaii Cat Cafe and Pounce Hawaii.

If Buddy has already been adopted, more animals are still available at the Hawaiian Humane Society and our off-site adoption partners. Visit HawaiianHumane.org to view all available animals that are in need of homes and stay updated on all COVID-19 updates.