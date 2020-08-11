2 Find A Home: Meet Bradda B and Bucket!

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Bradda B (left) and Bucket (right) are 1-year-old brothers that are an example of not judging a book by its cover and having hope. These two felines were originally left at a veterinary clinic before being brought to the Hawaiian Humane Society by a caring volunteer. After being evaluated and cleared for adoption, they then headed to Hawaiian Humane partner Pounce Hawaii to stay and hang out at while waiting for a new family to call their own.

Since they’re still very young, these two boys are full of energy and very playful. But, once they’re tired out, they love to snuggle and show affection. As a bonded pair, Bradda B and Bucket must be adopted together, and will do best in a home without other animals.

Hawaiian Humane’s adoptions continue to be by appointment only and we have animals available for adoption at our Mōʻiliʻili campus as well as at off-site locations like Pounce Hawaii and Hawai’i Cat Cafe. If you’re interested in adding these two felines to your ʻohana, schedule an appointment to learn more about them at PounceHawaii.com.

If Bradda B and Bucket have already been adopted, more animals are still available at the Hawaiian Humane Society and our off-site adoption partners. Visit HawaiianHumane.org to view all available animals that are in need of homes and stay updated on all COVID-19 adjustments and updates.

