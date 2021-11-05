2 Find a Home: Meet Barbie

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Meet Barbie, a spunky and friendly 2-year-old female cat that loves to cuddle and get her hair brushed, according to Hawaiian Humane Society (HHS).

Barbie is ready for a loving home and HHS said she would make an excellent companion to any family.

To adopt Barbie, find out how on HHS’s website and no appointment is necessary to adopt.

HHS said if Barbie has already found her happily-ever-after by the time you visit, there are still many other animals looking for homes at HHS’s Mo’ili’ili campus and off-site adoption partners.