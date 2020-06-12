2 FIND A HOME: Meet Atlas

Hawaiian Humane Society

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Are you ready to explore with Atlas? At just one year old, this boy is seeking a family who is able to accommodate a dog of his size, help him learn some manners and go on adventures to help him release his big puppy energy! He would do best as the only pet in the household, without other animals and with no small children.

Hawaiian Humane’s adoptions continue to be by appointment only and we have animals available for adoption at our Moiliili campus as well as at off-site locations including Hawai’i Cat Cafe and Pounce Hawaii. If you’re interested in adding Atlas to your ohana, schedule an appointment to learn more about him by emailing adoptionsappointment@hawaiianhumane.org.

If Atlas has already been adopted, more animals are still available at the Hawaiian Humane Society and our off-site adoption partners. Visit HawaiianHumane.org to view all available animals that are in need of homes and stay updated on all COVID-19 updates.