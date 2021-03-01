2 Find A Home: Mayomi

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Meet Mayomi! Mayomi is a 2 year old female domestic shorthair that loves to cuddle. She does well with other animals and will purr to anyone for attention. She came to the Hawaiian Humane Society as a surrender with a few other cats. After her spay surgery and health checkup, Mayomi moved to hang out with Hawaiian Humane’s adoption partner, Pounce Hawaii, to hopefully meet a loving family to take her home.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

It has been a month and Mayomi is still looking for her purr-fect match. Although she is very happy at Pounce Hawaii and loves to play with the other cats, she is ready for a family that will give her a permanent home.

Are you ready to adopt this adorable tuxedo cat? Mayomi is still at Pounce Hawaii, aluxury cat hotel and adoption lounge located in the heart of Kakaʻako. Be sure to visit their website at PounceHawaii.com to check their hours and COVID-19 procedures.

If Mayomi has already been adopted by the time you make an appointment, be sure to check out all the other animals available for adoption at Hawaiian Humane.