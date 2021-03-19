2 Find A Home: Maohi

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Meet Maohi! He is a 5-year-old Pitbull-Terrier mix that has a spunky personality! He craves attention and will become your best friend in an instant.

He has lots of energy, making him the perfect companion for an active person or someone who likes to be outdoors. Despite his energetic nature, Maohi can also be very cuddly.

If you are interested in adoption, you can book an appointment by clicking here.

If Maohi has already been adopted by the time you get a chance to visit, Hawaiian Humane has many other animals looking for homes!